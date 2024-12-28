The Robert Eggers-helmed Nosferatu has finally opened in the theatres and is making noise at the US box office despite facing multiple biggies. It features an ensemble cast and was released on Christmas Day. The film is predicted to earn one of the top five spots at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the deets.

It is a remake of the 1922 silent film of the same name based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. It features an ensemble cast comprising Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe. The film has received exciting ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, a solid 86% on Tomatometer and 76% on Popcornmeter.

The critics praised the movie, saying, “Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive.” It opened in the US on Christmas and collected a record Boxing Day number for an R-rated at the US box office, only below Django Unchained’s $10 million. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Nosferatu collected a solid $7.6 million on Thursday. The movie scored #2 highest-grossing Boxing Day of all time for an R-rated film at the US box office. It dropped 34.2% from Wednesday when it opened in the theatres.

The film clocked in $11.55 million on its release day. Nosferatu has, therefore, hit a $19.2 million cume in the US in just two days. It is expected to earn $36-$41 million during the five-day Christmas opening, and a $16-$21 million three-day weekend could be on the cards. If that happens, it will be an all-time record opening for Focus.

More about the film –

The story follows the gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Bill Skarsgård starrer Nosferatu was released in the theatres on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

