The year 2024 hasn’t been that good for the Marathi film industry. Yes, there have been some commercially successful films, but none of them have managed to make it big like Ved (2022) or Baipan Bhari Deva (2023). The positive thing is that a women-centric film like Nach Ga Ghuma has managed to top the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films in 2024 at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

As mentioned above, Mukta Barve and Namrata Sambherao’s Nach Ga Ghuma has emerged as the top grosser from the Marathi film industry this year. Made on a modest budget, it earned 23.55 crore net in India and became a huge hit. Released in May, the film remained unbeatable despite big films releasing in the year’s second half.

Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, and Hemal Ingle’s Navra Maza Navsacha 2 grabbed the second spot on the list. It had the padding of a highly popular first installment, and the nostalgia factor played an important role in the film’s success. It amassed 20.64 crores at the Indian box office and emerged as a big success.

Prasad Oak-led Dharmaveer 2 is in the third spot with a collection of 15.17 crores. After the tremendous success of Dharmaveer in 2022, the sequel was released amid high expectations, but it put an underwhelming show on display. However, it was a commercial success at the box office.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s Juna Funiture is in the fourth spot on the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films in 2024. It did a business of 12.45 crores. Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, which is still running in theatres, is in fifth place with a collection of 9.86 crores.

Can you guess which of the remaining five films is on the list? Check out the entire list of the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films in 2024 at the Indian box office below.

Nach Ga Ghuma – 23.55 crores Navra Maza Navsacha 2 – 20.64 crores Dharmaveer 2 – 15.17 crores Juna Furniture – 12.45 crores Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj – 9.86 crores Ole Aale – 7.37 crores Shivrayancha Chhava – 6.24 crores Phullwanti – 5.96 crores Gharat Ganpati – 4.27 crores Alyad Palyad – 4.11 crores

