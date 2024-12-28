Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, recently wrapped up its opening week on a rocking note. Yesterday, it entered the second week and clearly indicated that the film will be a big success at the Indian box office. The film recovered almost the entire budget on day 8 with minimal resistance from the fresh releases. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Mollywood action thriller was released in theatres on December 20. Despite mixed reviews, the film is enjoying good traction among the audience. For those who don’t know, it is being promoted as the most violent Indian film, which has raised curiosity regarding the film. While there are flaws in this Unni Mukundan starrer, it has worked so far due to brutal scenes.

After starting the theatrical journey with 4.30 crores, Marco earned 14.15 crores during the opening weekend. During weekdays, it maintained a stronghold, starting from 3.90 crores on Monday. On Tuesday, it earned 3.50 crores, and even on Wednesday, it earned 3.50 crores. On Thursday, the film witnessed a minimal drop and earned 2.55 crores, thus ending the opening week at 27.60 crores.

On day 8, Marco witnessed a minimal drop and displayed a rock-steady trend by earning 2.30 crores. So, after 8 days, the film stands at a solid total of 29.90 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Marco:

Day 1- 4.30 crores

Day 2- 4.65 crores

Day 3- 5.20 crores

Day 4- 3.90 crores

Day 5- 3.50 crores

Day 6- 3.50 crores

Day 7- 2.55 crores

Day 8- 2.30 crores

Total- 29.90 crores

For those who don’t know, the Unni Mukundan starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. As we can see, it has also recovered 99.66% of the total budget and is just 10 lakh away from being in the safe zone. In the lifetime run, the film will mint big returns.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

