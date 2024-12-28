On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, Mohanlal came up with his magnum opus, Barroz, and it was expected to rake in the big moolah. Unfortunately, it failed to mark a big start at the Indian box office, and in the following days, it ended up earning below 2 crores. Overall, the film hasn’t even reached the 10 crore mark, and considering the huge cost, it is heading for a big disaster. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

The Malayalam fantasy film marked Mohanlal’s directorial debut. It was released on December 25, and upon its arrival, it received mixed reviews from critics. While it is praised for the veteran actor’s performance and as a visual spectacle, other important aspects are heavily criticized. Even among the ticket-buying audience, there’s a lack of enthusiasm related to the film.

On the opening day itself, Barroz clocked underwhelming numbers with just 3.40 crores coming in. After the Christmas holiday, the film fell below the 2 crore mark and earned just 1.60 crores on day 2. On day 3, it earned 1.11 crores. Overall, it amassed a dismal total of 6.11 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Barroz:

Day 1- 3.40 crores

Day 2- 1.60 crores

Day 3- 1.11 crores

Total- 6.11 crores

While the exact number is not known, it is rumored that the Mohanlal starrer is made on a budget of 80 crores. As we can see, the film is yet to recover 73.89 crores, which is 92.36% of the total cost. Considering the poor trend, the game is over for the biggie. Yes, there will be some weekend jump, but that’s all about it, as on weekdays, the film will pull off disastrous numbers.

