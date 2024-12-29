Sonic the Hedgehog 3 crosses its major milestone at the domestic box office. It has once again beaten Mufasa: The Lion King to the mark after scoring a record number on Friday, and it played in just 3,761 theatres. Keanu Reeves’ addition to the cast is indeed working out for the makers. Scroll below for the deets.

The film came out last Friday along with Mufasa, and it surpassed the film to gross a far better opening in the US. It debuted at #1 in the box office chart, with Mufasa at #2. The Disney sequel picked up pace a little around Christmas and on Boxing Day, but it is not enough to beat Sonic 3. The film had an estimated budget of $122 million and has yet to open in all the international markets.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 scored a franchise record of $12.6 million on the second Friday, a drop of 50.5% from last Friday, its release day. Compared to its predecessors, the first film raked in $6.4 million across 4,167 theatres pre-COVID, and the second installment collected $10.9 million over 4234 theatres. Meanwhile, Sonic 3 played across 3761 theatres only.

Thanks to the spectacular numbers collected by Sonic 3 on Friday, the movie crossed the $100 million mark. It has now reached a $112.2 million cume at the US box office, outpacing Sonic 2’s $100.5 million at the same point. This has the potential to become the highest-grossing installment of the franchise.

Word of mouth for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is positive, and it is expected to have strong legs throughout the Holiday Corridor. It is eyeing a $34-$38 million second 3-day weekend and a 43%- 35% drop. It is back at #1 in the domestic box office chart. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it has collected $47.40 million so far, and allied with the domestic cume, Sonic 3’s global cume has reached $159.55 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Nosferatu Box Office (North America): Registers #2 Biggest Boxing Day Collection Of All Time For An R-Rated Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News