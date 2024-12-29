Nosferatu might align with the Halloween energy, but it is rocking the cinemas post-Christmas by scoring an all-time record number for an R-rated film in the United States. It has experienced a minor drop from Thursday, which was Boxing Day. It hit the screens clashing with Timothee Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, and is leading at the domestic box office chart. Scroll below for the deets.

The film was in the news for a long time and mainly so because of its excellent cast led by the handsome and talented Bill Skarsgard in the titular role. The movie also features Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe in crucial roles. It had its world premiere in Berlin, Germany, on December 2. The film has received positive reviews from the critics and a B- on CinemaScore.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard’s gothic horror flick registered the second highest-grossing post-Christmas Friday of all time for an R-rated movie at the US box office. It is only below Django Unchained’s $9.6 million gross. Nosferatu collected a solid $7.3 million on Friday across just 2,911 theatres.

Nosferatu only dropped 4.9% from Thursday, Boxing Day. The film has accumulated $26.4 million in just three days in the United States. According to the report, it is eyeing a $36-$41 million five-day Christmas opening, which could be an all-time record opening for Focus and a $16-$21 million three-day weekend.

Nosferatu, based on the 1922 silent film of the same name, was inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The gothic horror around Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp’s characters was released in the theatres on December 25. Based on its Friday collection, it is currently at #4 in the domestic box office chart. It has collected $2,481 in New Zealand, as per Box Office Mojo. The film’s worldwide cume is $26.40 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

