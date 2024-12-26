The Basil Joseph starrer Sookshma Darshini is currently almost at the last leg of its theatrical run. However, it has been another successful offering from the Malayalam film industry. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 34th day.

Sookshma Darshini Worldwide Box Office Day 34

On its 34th day, the day-wise collection of the movie witnessed a slight increase. It earned 9 lakhs on its 34th day whereas it had earned 5 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 28.27 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 33.35 crores. The movie earned an impressive 22.25 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 55.6 crores. The movie is now inching slowly towards 60 crores. It will be interesting to see whether it crosses this mark before wrapping up its theatrical run.

Sookshma Darshini’s Stellar ROI

The Basil Joseph starrer is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 28.27 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 18.27 crores. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to a whopping 182%. The movie continues to witness a positive word of mouth which has been one of its biggest advantage. Despite facing a stiff competition from the likes of Pushpa 2, Amaran, Lucky Baskhar and some of the recent South releases, the film manages to hold a steady ground at the box office.

About The Movie

Apart from Basil Joseph, Sookshma Darshini also stars Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, Merin Philip, and Deepak Parambol in the lead roles. The movie has been helmed by MC Jithin. At the same time, the music has been composed by Christo Xavier.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 21 (Early Trends): Allu Arjun Crushes KGF: Chapter 2 By 76% Higher Earnings With A Brilliant Christmas Jump!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News