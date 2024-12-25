Believe it or not Allu Arjun is only 70 crore away to enter the 800 crore club with Pushpa 2’s Hindi version at the box office. In 21 days, the film stands at an estimated 730 – 731 crore. This is a crazy number and none could have expected this number from the Hindi version.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 21 Estimates

On the 21st day, the 3rd Wednesday, December 25, thanks to the Christmas holiday, Allu Arjun‘s biggie yet again took a massive jump of almost 30% at the box office, bringing almost 15 – 16 crore as per the early trends.

On the 3rd Tuesday the film earned 11.5 crore at the box office. Earning 15 – 16 crore from the film was expected on Christmas owing to a huge ticket sales on BMS as well.

Biggest Day 21

Pushpa 2 brought the biggest day 21 at the box office, surpassing KGF: Chapter 2’s previous record by a huge margin. Yash’s film earned 8.75 crore on the 21st day with its Hindi version.

Here are the top-earning 21st-day collections for Bollywood films.

Pushpa 2: 15 crore* (estimated) KGF: Chapter 2: 8.75 crore Gadar: 8.1 crore Baahubali 2: 6.05 crore Stree 2: 5.6 crore Pathaan: 5.4 crore Padmaavat: 4.5 crore Jawan: 4.4 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

