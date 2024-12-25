Christmas is jolly for cine-goers in India as there are plenty of options at the ticket windows. Varun Dhawan & Keerthy Suresh‘s action thriller Baby John was released today. But how is it performing against the box office blockbuster, Pushpa 2? Scroll below for details on the intense battle for more occupancy.

Pushpa 2 Day 21 Morning Occupancy

Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna starrer is only one day away from completing its third week at the box office. The run has been outstanding so far, and it looks like there’s no going back. It registered a morning occupancy of 21.26% in the Hindi belt, which continues to be the best-performing language.

Baby John Day 1 Morning Occupancy

Varun Dhawan starrer registered decent advance booking sales for the opening day. Talking about the morning shows on day 1, Baby John has witnessed occupancy of 13.92%. The film largely depends on word-of-mouth, and it will take some time for the audience to decide and go for spot bookings. The critic reviews have been mixed, but the film will benefit from the Christmas holiday.

Pushpa 2 vs Baby John Morning Occupancy

Despite enjoying a glorious run for almost three weeks, it looks like the audience is still very much interested in Pushpa 2. It began Christmas on a fantastic note, leaving behind Varun Dhawan starrer by almost 52% higher occupancy during the morning shows.

It is now to be seen whether the tables will turn during the afternoon and evening shows or if Pushpa 2 will remain the undefeated winner today!

Screen Battle

Earlier reports claimed Pushpa 2 distributor Anil Thadani of AA Films got into a fight with multiplexes as well as single screens as he demanded 50% of the screen count even in the third week. On the other hand, the theatre owners wished to showcase their support for Baby John, which was released today.

Theatre owners reportedly threatened to discontinue the showcasing for Allu Arjun starrer after Anil Thadani refused to deliver the KDM (Key Delivery Message).

As per multiple reports, Baby John has been provided with 2500-3000 screens in the Hindi belt.

