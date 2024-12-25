Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil led Pushpa 2 is a force to reckon with at the worldwide box office. Despite completing almost three weeks in theatres, the action thriller continues to add moolah in domestic and overseas markets. It is soon set to achieve a milestone unlocked by only two Indian films in history. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Box Office Update (India)

On the third Tuesday, Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned 15 crores net in all languages in the domestic market. Christmas eve arrived with a blessing as the footfalls boosted during the evening and night shows.

The domestic box office collection, after 21 days, now comes to 1109 crores. The holiday season will further improve the collections. Pushpa 2 is already the highest-grossing Indian film. It will be exciting to witness its lifetime collections, as it will set new benchmarks for all upcoming releases.

Allu Arjun starrer is now facing competition from Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John. Despite that, it has remained the top choice of audience so far. Given the current trends, it looks like Pushpa 2 will give all the Christmas releases a run for their money.

Overseas Earnings

Despite multiple Hollywood releases like Gladiator II, Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, Pushpa 2 continues to attract audiences even in the overseas market. It added 1.65 crores gross more to the kitty on day 21, taking its overseas total to 281.65 crores gross. The 300 crore club would have been a major milestone, but the daily collections will remain in the one crore range now. There is a high possibility that the action thriller may miss out on the feat by a few inches.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The worldwide earnings of Pushpa 2 after the third Tuesday lands at 1590.27 crores gross. With less than 10 crores, it will become the third Indian film to have crossed 1600 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Only two films have previously achieved the huge feat – Dangal (1970 crores) and Baahubali 2 (1800 crores).

