Sankranti 2025 is expected to set the box office on fire as Ram Charan is arriving with Game Changer. Co-starring Kiara Advani, the film enjoyed massive pre-release buzz, but the initial promos did not live upto the hype. The premiere shows have been scheduled for January 9 in the USA. Scroll below to know how the pre-sales have been so far!

Premiere Pre-Sales (USA)

As per Venky Box Office, Game Changer has registered pre-sales of $250.6K for the premiere shows in the USA. New shows are being introduced with every passing day. However, there’s been only a slight improvement in advance booking figures. With only 16 days until the premiere, the pace must improve now!

Around 8,924 tickets have been sold from 995 shows across 365 locations in the USA. There will be new showcasing at the AMC theatres, and hopefully, that will improve the pre-sales in the coming days.

Game Changer vs Devara

Even Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Jr NTR‘s film was in a much better position at this point. In 16 days, it had registered advance booking sales of 960K for the premiere shows. It still needs an increase of 284% to reach that stage, a feat which will be difficult to achieve even in final figures if the pace does not improve.

More About Game Changer

Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer is scheduled to release worldwide on January 10, 2025. The release date coincides with Sankranti festivities, which is a huge festival in the Southern regions of India.

It is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, together with Adityaram Studios and Zee Studios.

Game Changer features Ram Charan in dual roles. The supporting cast includes S. J. Suryah, Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil.

