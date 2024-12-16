Game Changer, one of the most awaited films of the year, is directed by S. Shankar, and Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. According to Pinkvilla, Srikanth, who is also playing a key role in the film, spoke to the media in Hyderabad about his experience working on the film and discussed its possible sequel.

Srikanth’s Experience Working On Game Changer

Srikanth shared that director Shankar from day one had made him feel at ease. He praised Shankar’s patience saying the director is willing to take as many takes as necessary to get the perfect shot.

Srikanth explained that Shankar is very clear about how he wants his actors to perform and ensures his vision is communicated to them. He said, “He knows how his actors must act in his films and perfectly injects his vision into us. We just follow it.”

Will There Be A Sequel For Game Changer?

Srikanth, when asked about the possibility of a sequel to Game Changer, mentioned that he believes the film is a standalone project. He acknowledged that Shankar’s recent movies may not have met expectations but stated that the director has never failed in his career. Srikanth expressed confidence that Shankar would make a strong comeback with this film. He added, “No. I think Game Changer is a standalone single-part movie. Shankar’s recent movies might have disappointed but he has never failed as a director.”

Srikanth also shared that the film includes all the commercial elements people enjo such as political themes and unexpected twists. He concluded by expressing his hope that Game Changer will be a major success.

Reflecting on his past work with Ram Charan in Govindudu Andarivadele, Srikanth said that he noted a significant difference in Ram Charan’s acting style. He said, “Whatever he has been doing now are matured characters, be it Rangasthalam or RRR. Both his characters in Game Changer are performance-oriented roles. Playing the Appanna character in this movie is very challenging.”

Game Changer is set to release on January 10, 2025.

