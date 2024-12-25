Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh led Baby John has arrived in the theatres today. It is the remake of Atlee’s 2016 film, Theri. The action thriller has enjoyed decent pre-release buzz in India. Scroll below for the final advance booking update!

Baby John Pre-Sales Day 1

As per the final update as of 12 AM, Kalees’ directorial has registered advance booking sales of 2.75 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It has witnessed a growth of 125% in the final 24 hours. Maharashtra and Delhi are currently the best-performing circuits. Karnataka, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are among other key circuits.

Baby John has sold 93K tickets via advance booking for the opening day. The figures should have ideally been better, given the pre-release buzz was favorable. Varun Dhawan also left fans excited about Salman Khan’s grand cameo. But the action thriller will now be majorly dependent on word-of-mouth.

Pushpa 2 threat!

Indian screens have been dominated by Pushpa 2 for the last three weeks. It is enjoying a thunderous buzz and has already become the highest-grossing film in India. It remains eminent for Baby John to receive positive reviews and click with the audience, or else Allu Arjun starrer will take over the screens.

Baby John Day 1 Prediction

The action thriller will enjoy good occupancy throughout the day due to the Christmas holiday across the nation. It is predicted to open in the range of 13-16 crores. Baby John is expected to score the third-biggest opening of Varun Dhawan’s career.

Take a look at the top 5:

Kalank- 21.60 crores

Judwaa 2- 16.10 crores

ABCD 2- 14.30 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania- 12.25 crores

Dishoom- 11.85 crores

Baby John Cast

Alongside Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh marks her debut in Hindi films with Baby John. They step into the shoes of Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha from Theri. The supporting cast also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, Rajpal Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, and Jackie Shroff. Sanya Malhotra and Salman Khan will be seen in special appearances.

