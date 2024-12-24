Pushpa 2 has surpassed every possible expectation at the box office. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film and the first-ever in the language to enter the 700 crore club. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer is now inches away from becoming the second-most profitable film of 2024. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Hindi Box Office Collection

In 19 days, Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned 704.25 crores in the Hindi language. It has clocked the highest Week 3 earnings in the belt by surpassing biggies like Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal, among others. Mind you, the milestone was unlocked within 4 days of the ongoing week. The theatrical run has truly been unreal and unstoppable!

A super-duper hit!

The producers spent around 200 crores on the Hindi version. The return on investment after 19 days comes to 504.25 crores.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the calculation, the profit percentage of Pushpa 2 now stands at 252.12%. It is now the third-most profitable film of 2024 and has been declared a super-duper hit in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 has recently surpassed the profits of HanuMan (Hindi), which concluded its box office run with an ROI of 241.17%.

All set to beat Munjya!

With around 16 crores more more into the kitty, Allu Arjun starrer will beat Sharvari’s Munjya, which made profits of 260% at the Hindi box office. It will become the 2nd most profitable film this year. However, Stree 2 (945.83%) will be out of the league and continue to rank #1 on the list.

