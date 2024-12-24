We’ve lost count of the number of records Pushpa 2: The Rule has broken so far. It recently was declared the most-watched film of 2024, as per BookMyShow. Allu Arjun starrer is now the most-watched film in the post-Covid era as it beats the footfalls of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Pushpa 2 footfalls

As per the latest update, Pushpa 2 has made ticket sales of 5.16 crores in 18 days. This includes 3 crores+ admits from the Hindi belt and 1.50 crores from Telugu. The remaining come from Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. It is the 15th Indian film of all time to have crossed the 5 crore mark in footfalls. In recent times, only Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 have achieved this milestone!

Highest footfalls in post-covid era

KGF Chapter 2 held the record of registering the highest admits in Indian cinema in the post-pandemic era. Yash starrer has registered footfalls of 5.10 crores. Now, Pushpa 2 has created history by surpassing it by 0.6 crores more ticket sales in only 18 days of theatrical run.

Highest footfalls in Indian cinema

Pushpa 2 is the second Telugu film to have crossed 5 crore+ footfalls. The first, Baahubali 2, has the second highest admits of all time.

Take a look at the top 5 footfalls in India:

Sholay: 12.5 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 11.23 crores

Mughal-E-Azam: 11 crores

Mother India: 10 crores

Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!: 7.79 crores

In order to make it to the top 5, Pushpa 2 must at least clock at least 7.79 crores+ footfalls to beat Hum Aapke Hai Koun, which is in the fifth spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 19: Defeats Stree 2 To Record Highest Week 3 Total In Only 4 Days, Another Baahubali 2 Record Shattered!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News