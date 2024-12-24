Pushpa 2 Hindi has enjoyed a glorious run so far. It has passed the box office test with flying colors, becoming the #1 film in the language. An intense battle begins as it will face competition from Baby John. But before that, it has recorded another milestone on day 20. Scroll below for early trends of the third Tuesday.

Day 20 Early Estimates!

A regular working day was never an obstacle for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Ever since its release on December 5, it has enjoyed good occupancy throughout the day. On day 20, it earned around 12-12.5 crores, as per the early trends flowing in.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Pushpa 2 in Hindi below:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8-day extended week)

Week 2: 199 crores

Day 16: 12.50 crores

Day 17: 20.50 crores

Day 18: 27 crores

Day 19: 11.75 crores

Day 20: 12-12.5 crores(estimates)

The 20-day total at the Hindi box office will stand somewhere between 716.25-716.75 crores. There is no milestone to unlock, as Pushpa 2 is already the highest-grossing Hindi film. It is now only setting new benchmarks for the upcoming films.

Scores the highest day 20

The streak of success continues as Allu Arjun starrer has scored another fantastic day on the cards. It has left behind Indian biggies like Stree 2, Baahubali 2, and others to register the highest day 20 in the Hindi belt.

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 12-12.5 crores (estimates)

KGF Chapter 2: 9.57 crores

Gadar 2: 8.6 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 6.25 crores

Stree 2: 5.5 crores

Pushpa 2 has thrown Animal out of the top 5.

Christmas battle!

The fight for screens starts now. There will be a massive reduction in screen count as theatre owners will showcase Baby John, which is releasing on December 25, 2024. Time will tell who takes the lead on Christmas 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

