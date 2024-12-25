Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa 2 is bringing cheer this Christmas season. Allu Arjun has delivered good content, and the masses have welcomed it with arms wide open, flocking to theatres in large numbers. The official figures for the third Tuesday collections are out. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 20.

Maintains an outstanding hold!

As per the latest box office update, Pushpa 2: The Rule clocked in earnings of 11.50 crores yesterday. It continues its rock-steady hold, with barely any drop from 11.75 crores earned on day 19. The overall box office collection in the Hindi belt now stands at 715.75 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Pushpa 2 Hindi below:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8-day extended week)

Week 2: 199 crores

Day 16: 12.50 crores

Day 17: 20.50 crores

Day 18: 27 crores

Day 19: 11.75 crores

Day 20: 11.50 crores

Total: 715.75 crores

Will it unlock the 800 crore milestone?

An intense Christmas battle begins today! Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh have arrived today with their action thriller, Baby John. It has stolen a decent amount of screens from Pushpa 2. If the content clicks with the audience, the trends will be interesting in the coming days. If otherwise, only sky is the limit for Allu Arjun starrer.

Given the current pace, Pushpa 2 could soon become the first Hindi film to unlock the 800 crore club in history of Indian cinema. Here’s hoping new milestones will be unlocked and benchmarks will be set.

Meanwhile, there is also competition from Mufasa: The Lion King, UI, Viduthalai Part 2, Marco and Max across the nation. But there’s barely any fear, thanks to the wildfire effect created on December 5, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

