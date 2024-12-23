Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Storyhas been trending just as all his new film announcements do since it was speculated that Shruti Haasan has walked out of the project. The news was confirmed by the poster that’s released the other day and it features Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in an intense look.

On December 17, the makers welcomed Mrunal Thakur onboard and released a special poster and teaser. Soon after the latest announcement, fans were curious to know why Shruti Haasan walked out of the film. The latest poster featuring Sesh and Mrunal went viral and piqued everyone’s curiosity.

According to reports, Shruti Haasan opted out of the film due to creative differences, and she faced inconveniences on set. Reports also suggest that Shruti Haasan exited Dacoit due to date clashes. A major portion of the film was shot and Shruti walking out of the sets has shocked many.

Shruti Haasan is currently shooting for Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Superstar Rajinikanth. Mrunal Thakur is actively working in the Telugu film industry after giving blockbuster hits like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda was a debacle though.

Not just Shruti Hassan but these actresses too rejected Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story.

The Mahanati of South actress Keerthy Suresh, who will be seen in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan, making her Bollywood debut, rejected the offer to play the lead.

This offer later went to the dancing diva and heartthrob of Kollywood, Sai Pallavi, who also rejected this project due to date issues, as she is busy working on films like Thandel opposite Naga Chaitanya and Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The film, now, after many heroines’ rejections, has finally reached Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen sharing screen space with Adivi Sesh for the first time and will be essaying a different kind of role.

Dacoit: A Love Story follows the journey of an angry convict who plots revenge against his girlfriend after being betrayed by her. The film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu languages simultaneously.

