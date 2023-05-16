Multi-talented and versatile actress Shruti Haasan will attend the prestigious Cannes film festival as the guest of honour for their round table conference on gender parity. The conference, titled ‘Activating Change’, hosted by ‘Breaking through the lens’ aims to discuss the challenges and opportunities for women in the entertainment industry, and explore ways to create a more equitable and inclusive environment. Their objective is to provide realistic solutions for underserved filmmakers with a multicultural, intersectional, and results-driven approach.

Shruti who awaits the release of her international project ‘The Eye’ where she plays a widow visiting a greek island to spread her deceased husband’s ashes, has been very vocal about her opinions on women’s rights and gender equality.

This is not the first time when Shruti Haasan will grace the red carpet of the film festival. She attended the event back in 2017, when Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor also walked the carpet. The first look of the actress’ historical drama Sanghamitra was unveiled at the event.

The Luck star, known for her multifaceted acting skills and powerful performances has used her social platforms to speak out about the issues faced by women in the entertainment industry, and has been a strong supporter of initiatives aimed at promoting gender parity. In addition, with Shruti Haasan’s impressive ability to dub in multiple languages and her unique goth fashion sense, she has many facets to her personality that resonate with people from all walks of life.

Apart from her participation in the round table discussion at Cannes, Shruti’s fans eagerly anticipate her performance in the highly awaited action-packed film ‘Salaar,’ which is touted to be this year’s most-awaited movie. In ‘Salaar,’ Shruti Haasan stars opposite Prabhas and is directed by the blockbuster KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

