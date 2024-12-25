Allu Arjun has done the unthinkable as Pushpa 2 has entered the 700 crore club at the box office with its Hindi version. In 20 days, the film stands at an unbelievable 715.75 crore in Hindi and is speeding towards the 800 crore club.

On 25th December, Christmas Holiday, the film would roar yet again at the Hindi box office despite new releases Baby John & Mufasa: The Lion King. However, Allu Arjun’s film sticks to its pace.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Profit

The film has been mounted on a budget of 200 crore (the distribution cost for the film in Hindi). Against this reported budget, the film has registered a total collection of 715.75 crore. With this collection, the film has earned a profit of 257.875%.

Pushpa Hindi VS Sequel

The first part of the franchise carried only 20 crore budget with its Hindi version and earning a total of 106 crore, it registered a profit of a massive 430%. In order to match this profit, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun‘s sequel needs an impossible total collection of 1060 crore.

Pushpa 2 has earned 715.75 crore at the box office, and to surpass the profit of part 1, it still needs to earn 344.25 crore at the box office.

Pushpa Part 2 Profit (India)

The total collection of the film in 20 days stands at 1109 crore, and it has been mounted on a massive budget of 500 crore. The India version has earned a profit of 121.8% at the box office! The worldwide total of the film stands at 1590.27 crore.

