The Tamil period political crime thriller Viduthalai part 2 has been earning well at the box office, and in five days, it stands at a total of 27.73 crore at the box office. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, the film is holding up well at the box office on weekdays.

Part 1 Collection

Interestingly, the sequel is very close to surpassing the total lifetime collection of the first part of the film, which earned 36.98 crore at the box office in India. Part 2 is a continuous sequel starting from where the previous film ended.

Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

On the fifth day, Tuesday, December 24, the film earned 2.43 crore, which is a minimal drop from the previous day’s 2.40 crore. This means that the film might hold up the same pace at the box office in the upcoming days of the week.

Recovers Entire Budget

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, the film by Vetrimaaran has been mounted on a budget of reportedly 35 crore. It has currently recovered 79% of its entire budget and soon enter the profit earning zone.

Here is the five-day breakdown of Viduthalai Part 2 at the Indian box office.

Day 1: 7.60 crore

Day 2: 7.80 crore

Day 3: 7.50 crore

Day 4: 2.40 crore

Day 5: 2.43 crore

Total: 27.73 crore

Vijay Sethupathi’s Last Film

Viduthalai Part 2 is still very far from Vijay Sethupathi‘s last release, which was a hit at the box office, earning 71.30 crore in India and over 109.13 crore worldwide (excluding the China collections).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 20: Only 2% Drop On 3rd Tuesday, Allu Arjun Now Eyeing The 800 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News