The Yogi Babu starrer Boat, released into the theatres on August 2, 2024, opened to mixed reviews from critics. The movie also tanked at the box office. However, now it is all geared up for its OTT release. It will be interesting to see whether it will be able to receive the validation that went missing during its theatrical run. Take a look at the latest Boat OTT release update.

Boat OTT Release Details

The Yogi Babu starrer’s OTT release update was announced by The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) director Venkat Prabhu on his X handle. According to his post, the movie will be available on Prime Video’s OTT streaming platform. It will be released on the platform on October 1, 2024.

Boat’s Box Office Performance

The Yogi Babu starrer could not impress at the box office. The movie wrapped up within 13 days of its release with a mere 1.46 crore. The film had opened with 0.18 crore and saw a jump of 0.32 crore on its second day. However, soon after that, the collections started to decline.

About The Movie

Talking about the movie it has been directed by Chimbu Deven. Apart from Yogi Babu, the Tamil film also stars Gouri G Kishan, MS Bhaskar, Chinni Jayanth, Jesse Fox-Allen, Chaams, Jangiri Madhumitha, Sha Ra, Kullapulli Leela, and Aakshath Das in the lead roles. The movie was set in the backdrop of the World War 2. The plot revolved around the period of World War 2 when Japan, as part of the Axis powers, started bombings in the British-dominated areas. Many people fled for their lives, fearing an attack on then-Madras. As part of this escape mission, ten people, including Yogi Babu’s Kumaran, try to flee from Madras in a small boat. However, the boat starts sinking mid-way, and now the passengers will have to do everything in their might to survive drowning.

