Superstar Jr NTR’s recently released movie Devara which opened to the theatres on September 27, 2024, rattled the box office and how! It surpassed Jawan and Leo to become the 8th-highest Indian opening movie. On its opening day, it garnered a humongous 83 crore. Despite a slight drop on its second day, the actioner has easily walked into the 100 crore club. Now, it’s not a hidden fact that the film is divided into two parts, and inevitably there is quite a lot of buzz surrounding the second part too. Now, director Koratala Siva has given some exciting updates about the second installment of the movie titled Devara 2.

Devara 2 Updates

According to a news report in English Jagran, Devara director Koratala Siva revealed in an interview that 25 minutes of a crucial footage has already been shot for Devara 2. Not only this, but the filmmaker is also confident that the movie might be shot within 6 to 8 months. However, there is a catch! It also depends on Jr NTR’s availability. It is not a hidden fact that the superstar has a choc-a-bloc schedule ahead. He will be seen in the Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani starrer War 2. Apart from this, he also has an untitled movie titled NTRNEEL tentatively. Needless to say, this might make it difficult for the actor to focus on Devara 2 also. However, we hope the megastar manages to micro-manage a little and the movie’s sequel also pans out grandly.

How Was Devara Divided Into 2 Parts

In the same interview, director Koratala Siva also recalled how Devara decided to be divided into two parts. He remembered how the movie was a 4-hour narration while he was telling the story to Jr NTR. And while penning down the movie, it came down to a humongous 7-hour script. It was decided that the film would be divided into two parts.

On its second day, the movie saw a drop of around 50-48%. It earned around 41 to 43 crore. The total net collection of the Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan starrer now comes to around 124-126 crore.

