The news shook the internet, but what caught even more attention were rumors about Jayam Ravi’s alleged secret affair with Goan singer Kenishaa Francis. After much speculation, Kenishaa has finally spoken out and shared her reaction to the rumors.

As soon as the reports about Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa’s alleged relationship started circulating, many people took to the singer’s Instagram account to leave sarcastic and mocking comments. One comment in particular caught Kenishaa’s attention where a user asked “Is Jayam Ravi safe with you?”

In response, Kenishaa firmly addressed the situation by replying, “Are you safe with your parents? Are you safe with yourself and all your insecurities? Are you safe with the friends around you? Are you a safe person to others in the first place? I wish you peace and love.” Her calm yet pointed response to the trolling quickly gained attention.

Rumors of an alleged relationship between Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa Francis gained traction when a Tamil magazine called Nakheeran published a report suggesting that the two had been secretly seeing each other. The magazine hinted that this could be one of the reasons for Jayam Ravi’s divorce from his wife, Aarti. According to the report, Jayam and Kenishaa were fined by the Goa police for speeding when they were out on a drive together, which added fuel to the rumors.

When Aarti reportedly found out about this incident, it led to a series of arguments between her and Jayam which some believe contributed to the end of their marriage.

Additionally, Nakheeran claimed that Jayam Ravi missed his 14th wedding anniversary with Aarti and spent the day in Goa with Kenishaa instead. The report also suggested that the actor and the singer jointly purchased a bungalow in Goa.

Other sources, including Mathrubhumi Jayam, claim that Jayam met Kenishaa during one of his trips to Goa. Her voice reportedly captivated him, and the two quickly formed a connection. Rumors claim that this connection eventually led to their alleged affair.

For those unfamiliar with Kenishaa Francis, she is a singer from Bangalore who has gained recognition in Goa for her work as an independent vocalist. She has performed at several well-known venues in the city and built a reputation as a talented musician. In addition to her live performances, Kenishaa has appeared in music videos and worked on projects with popular Tamil actor Jiiva for a music album.

Must Read: Devara Early Reviews: Jr NTR Starrer Gets A Big Thumbs Up From Fans, Call It “Explosive, Exhilarating & Flat-Out Terrific”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News