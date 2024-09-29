Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara is on rampage mode at the Indian box office. Apart from whopping earnings in the Telugu language, the action drama is also surpassing expectations in Hindi. Scroll below for collections made on day 2.

The initial promos led to massive pre-release hype and very well converted into footfalls on the opening day. Jr NTR’s film clocked in a whopping 42.70 lakh ticket sales on day 1. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alone contributed to around 80% of the bookings.

Box Office Collection Day 2 (Hindi)

On the second day, Devara exceeded expectations as it made a box office collection of 9.50 crores in Hindi. This is a further growth of 19.5% compared to 7.95 crores made on the opening day. It is the massive fanbase of Jr NTR, that is leading to impressive growth even in the lesser-expected regions.

After two days, the total collections stand at 17.45 crores in the Hindi belt. Devara will comfortably surpass the 25 crore mark in its first weekend, which calls for celebrations!

Gandhi Jayanti to boost earnings!

It remains crucial for the Koratala Savi’s directorial to maintain a strong hold on the first Monday. That would majorly determine its fate in the upcoming week.

On Wednesday, Devara will find another massive opportunity to shine because of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday across the nation. If it manages to maintain a decent hold in the upcoming week, Jr NTR is heading for another success, at least in the Hindi language! Fingers crossed.

More about Devara

Released on September 27, 2024, the supporting cast features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma. The action drama is divided into two parts. Jr NTR is seen in dual roles.

It is made on a budget of a whopping 300 crores, and given the current trends, it is likely to be a success at the box office.

