The wait is finally over as ‘Man Of Masses’, aka NTR Jr’s much-awaited actioner Devara, finally releases into the theatre today (September 27). The movie is not only raging havoc at the box office, but the superstar’s conviction towards his performance has also struck a positive chord with the masses. The movie offers everything from breathtaking underwater sequences to goosebump-worthy background scores. Let us take a look at 5 reasons why you simply cannot miss this magnum opus

1- NTR Jr Sets Sail After Six Years with A Solo Blockbuster!

The wait is finally over! NTR Jr anchors himself on the big screen solo after six long years, and he’s bringing a tide of excitement in a double role as Devara and his son. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, Devara: Part 1 is a sweeping saga of betrayal, bravery, and breathtaking seascapes. The story follows Devara (NTR Jr), a coastal warrior, navigating stormy waters to protect his people. With island tribes that worship weapons and a stirring father-son legacy at its core, the film promises an oceanic adventure that will sweep audiences off their feet.

2- The Janatha Garage Power Duo Returns – This Time with a Storm!

When NTR Jr and director Koratala Siva join forces, expect a tsunami at the box office. After their blockbuster collaboration in Janatha Garage (2016), the duo is back to create cinematic magic with Devara. With Siva’s mastery over emotionally charged narratives and NTR Jr’s magnetic screen presence, the film created mega expectations. Add Saif Ali Khan’s Telugu debut as the menacing antagonist Bhaira, and you have a perfect hurricane brewing. His portrayal as the unseen danger lurking beneath the waves promises to be as deceptive and deadly as a rip current, pulling audiences into the depths of the story.

3 – A Deep Dive into Spectacular Underwater Action!

Prepare for some never-seen-before underwater stunts! NTR Jr plunges into uncharted waters, performing daredevil stunts in spectacular underwater sequences. From fierce boat chases to Akhada-style fights with ancient weapons and custom-built boats, the film’s aquatic action is adrenaline-rushing. Shot with jaw-dropping detail and scale, these scenes are set to take the audience on a deep-sea thrill ride that will leave them gasping for breath.

4 – Janhvi Kapoor and NTR Jr Make Waves with Their On-Screen Chemistry!

Janhvi Kapoor makes her Telugu debut alongside NTR Jr, and their electric chemistry sends shockwaves through the industry. This dynamic pairing of Bollywood and Tollywood royalty combines two powerful film legacies, creating an impossible force to resist. The sparks between them are set to light up the screen like lightning over the ocean, adding a romantic undercurrent to this high-octane adventure.

5 – NTR Jr’s Dance Moves: A Tsunami of Energy!

Hold tight because NTR Jr’s dance moves in Daavudi and Chuttamalle are a whirlwind of flawless energy! Known for his powerhouse performances, NTR Jr takes it to the next level with electrifying steps that are as fluid and mesmerizing. His impeccable rhythm and intensity in these songs already draw chatter on social media, leaving fans ready to ride the crest of excitement straight to the theatres. A special mention to composer Anirudh Ravichander’s chartbuster soundtracks which further enhances the choreography and leaves us simply mesmerized.

Talking about Devara, apart from NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, it also stars Shruti Marathe, Talluri Rameswari, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The music has been composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. At the same time, R Rathnavelu is in charge of the cinematography.

