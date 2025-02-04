The Kannada horror comedy Choo Mantar is witnessing a dismal run at the box office. On its 25th day, the film witnessed a sharp drop. Here is taking a look at its box office performance on the 25th day.

Choo Mantar Box Office Collection Day 25

On its 25th day, the Sharan starrer earned a mere 3 lakhs. This was a drop of almost 72% as the movie had garnered 11 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 5.27 crores.

The film is yet to cross 6 crores which is truly disappointing. With the day-wise collection reducing drastically and the numbers witnessing a drop instead, it looks like the movie might wrap up below 6 crores. The film has also not been able to recover its budget yet.

For the unversed, Choo Mantar is mounted at a scale of 8 crores. With its current total India net collection of 5.27 crores, the movie has managed to recover 65% of its budget. There is little or no hope left for the film unless the collections manage to increase slowly owing to a positive word of mouth. It’s also facing a stiff competition from the other latest South releases like Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Madha Gaja Raja, Marco, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj and Rekhachithram.

About The Movie

Talking about the movie, Choo Mantar has been helmed by Navneeth. Apart from Sharan, the film also stars Aditi Prabhudeva, Chikanna, Prabhu Mundkur, Gurukiran, Om Prakash Rao, Vijay Chendoor, and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles. At the same time, the music for the movie has been composed by the composer duo Chandan Shetty and Avinash R Basutkar.

