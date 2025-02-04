The Ajith starrer Vidaamuyarchi is keeping a solid momentum in the USA. The show count in the USA is also witnessing an upward graph with each passing day. Let us take a look at the latest update on the advance booking sales for the premiere shows, with the movie just 2 days away from its release.

Vidaamuyarchi Premiere Pre Sales In The USA

According to the updates in Venky Box Office, Vidaamuyarchi has recorded a pre-sales of $167,949 from 202 locations. This has resulted in the sales of 7336 tickets from 438 shows. The total North America premiere advance sales stand at $242K. Not only has the pre-sales shown a growth of almost 37% from February 2, but it has also been garnering an upward trend in the number of shows and tickets sold. This also promises to be Ajith’s career best premiere day by tomorrow (February 5).

On February 2, Vidaamuyarchi had recorded a pre-sales of $104,842 from 180 locations. This had resulted in the sales of 4598 tickets sold from 421 shows. The total North America premiere advance sales came to $165K. There has also been a 46% growth in the North America premiere advance sales over a span of a day. There has furthermore been a growth of more than 30% when it comes to the number of tickets sold. It will be interesting to see how this impressive advance booking record in the USA boosts the overseas box office collection of the Ajith starrer.

About The Film

Talking about Vidaamuyarchi, the film has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Apart from Ajith, it also stars Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, and Arav. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

