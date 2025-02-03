The Kannada horror comedy film Choo Mantar has been struggling to mint numbers at the box office. The film is still yet to cross 6 crores and remains at the lower levels. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 24th day.

Choo Mantar Box Office Collection Day 24

On its 24th day, the day-wise collection of the film stands at 11 crores. This was a decent growth of 57%. The film had earned 7 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.24 crore.

The Sharan starrer is yet to cross 6 crores despite 24 days of its release. This is truly disappointing as there is little or no hope left for the film now. The movie has been mounted at a scale of 8 crores. It has also not been able to recover its budget. With its current India net collection of 5.24 crores, it has managed to cross 65% of the budget. It’s also facing a stiff competition from the other South releases like Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Madha Gaja Raja, Marco, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj and Rekhachithram. It is most likely that the movie might wrap up below 6 crores unless it receives a stable positive word of mouth.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Choo Mantar has been directed by Navneeth. Apart from Sharan, the movie also stars Aditi Prabhudeva, Chikanna, Prabhu Mundkur, Gurukiran, Om Prakash Rao, Vijay Chendoor and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles. At the same time, the music for the movie has been composed by Chandan Shetty and Avinash R Basutkar.

