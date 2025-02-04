The Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam is still raging a storm at the box office. The movie did witness a slight drop on its 21st day but nevertheless, it is slowly inching towards 250 crores. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 21st day.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the Venkatesh starrer earned around 81 lakhs, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk. This was a dip of almost 77% since the movie had garnered 3.65 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 173.91 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam stands at 205.21 crores. The Venkatesh starrer earned an impressive 3.25 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 239.46 crores. The movie is now slowly inching towards crossing 250 crores. It needs to regain a steady upward graph in the collection which might easily result in this milestone being crossed. Despite a tough competition, the film managed to overpower Tollywood biggies like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj because of a positive word of mouth.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s 200% Plus Stellar Returns

The Venkatesh starrer is mounted at a scale of 50 crores. With its current India net collection of 173.91 crores, the ROI (Return On Investment) of the film now comes to 123.91 crores. This results in the total ROI percentage coming to 247%. Well, the film’s success story truly needs to be studied.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sarvadaman D Banerjee in the pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Bheems Cecilerolio.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

