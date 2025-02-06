Universal and Dreamworks’ animated feature Dog Man sees a spectacular hike on its first Tuesday. It has collected amazing numbers in just five days of its release, maintaining its position at #1 in the domestic box office chart. Scroll below for the deets.

With its opening weekend collection, it landed in the projected range. The film was predicted to collect between $35 million and $37 million in the US. It has received positive reviews and is rapidly heading towards its first significant milestone in the US and worldwide. It is already the second highest-grossing film of 2025, only behind Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the audience is enjoying the animated feature Dog Man. The report stated that Dog Man collected a solid $1.8 million on Tuesday, Discount Day, which experienced a hike of +108% from Monday, which is insane. However, when compared with Kung Fu Panda 3’s collection at the same point in time, this 2025 release is below it.

Kung Fu Panda 3 earned $2.3 million and had a hike of +30.9% in the United States. The animated feature has hit a $38.7 million cume in North America. It has a solid A on CinemaScore and might even cross the $50 million mark after this weekend.

Dog Man collected $4.44 million overseas, bringing its cume to $43.1 million worldwide. It will definitely cross $50 million globally during its second weekend. According to The Numbers, the animation had an estimated budget of $40 million, which it has already recovered.

The film is about a dog and a police officer who got injured together on the job, and a life-saving surgery changes the course of history when Dog Man is born. Half dog, half man, Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve — as long as he isn’t distracted by squirrels—as he doggedly pursues his arch-nemesis: the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. But the rivalry between Dog Man and Petey is upended by the arrival of an adorable kitten clone of Petey, Lil Petey, who changes the game for both of them.

Dog Man, directed by Peter Hastings, was released in the theatres on January 31, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

