Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar has finally hit the big screen today and is ready to surprise everyone. Ever since the trailer was dropped and went viral, there has been this murmur on social media and on the ground level that the film would exceed expectations and score much higher due to its genre. It is turning out to be true, as the film has pulled off an impressive number through day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office.

Directed by Keith Gomes, the Bollywood action entertainer is clear about its intentions. The trailer itself warns us that logic is optional in the film. So, the makers are well aware of what they have made, and even the audience knows what to expect on the big screen. As the trailer suggested, the film is pure commercial potboiler, with a dose of entertaining punch lines and Himesh’s old-school music.

The way Badass Ravi Kumar was marketed has grabbed the attention of its target audience. This audience isn’t just restricted to social media and the movement was also seen at ticket windows. It is learned that the film concluded its advance booking by selling tickets worth 1.20 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It includes an impressive sale of 79,000+ tickets at the Indian box office.

Such a number is commendable, as a couple of years back, when the announcement teaser was dropped, no one had taken Badass Ravi Kumar seriously. Now, with such pre-sales and over-the-counter ticket sales, it is going to earn a much higher total on day 1, beating recent biggies of some Bollywood stars.

The makers opted for discounted ticket rates during the opening weekend, which has been a significant factor in boosting the sales of the Himesh Reshammiya starrer.

Meanwhile, Badass Ravi Kumar has registered the third-highest day 1 advance booking for Bollywood in 2025. It stands below Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (3.82 crores) and Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (1.67 crores)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Biggest Kollywood Opener Of 2025 By A Huge Margin Of Over 650%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News