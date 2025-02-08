Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel is off to an impressive start. Backed by a popular music album and well-received trailer, the film created a ground for itself, which was reflected in pre-sales. Still, it looked like the 10 crore mark would be missed on day 1. Surprisingly, it exceeded the predicted range and went on to score the best opening for Naga at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Karthikeya 2 fame Chandoo Mondeti, the Telugu romantic action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is majorly inclined towards the positive side. Such feedback significantly impacted the occupancy of the film, especially during evening and night shows.

Thandel opened strongly with 47% occupancy in morning shows, which jumped up to 45% in afternoon shows. In evening shows, the film crossed the halfway mark and saw an occupancy of around 52%. In night shows, the occupancy was simply superb at 71%, which helped in posting a solid number on the board.

In our prediction story, we predicted that Thandel would miss the double-digit mark, but in reality, as per Sacnilk, it clocked an impressive 11.50 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This is Naga Chaitanya’s career-best number, and it surpassed his Venky Mama, which opened at 11.20 crores.

Even globally, the film has turned out to be Naga Chaitanya’s biggest opener. In India, it minted 13.57 crore gross. Overseas, too, it opened on a good note and earned 5 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film earned a solid 18.57 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 1.

Day 1 worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 11.50 crores

India gross- 13.57 crores

Overseas gross- 5 crores

Worldwide gross- 18.57 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Clocks No.1 Opening Among Re-Releases In India, Beats Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News