Salman Khan had predicted Sanam Teri Kasam would be a commercial success at the box office. Unfortunately, that did not happen back in 2016 when Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer first arrived in theatres. However, it was re-released on Valentine’s Day 2025 and is roaring loud with humongous collections. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

OG Box Office Collection

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s directorial was a flop upon its arrival in theatres on February 5, 2016. It made an underwhelming opening and earned only 1 crore. After minting 7 crores in its first week, it soon made its way out of theatres with lifetime collections of 9 crores. It was mounted on a decent budget of 18 crores, which means only 50% of the total cost was recovered in the original run.

Re-Release Box Office Collection

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is shining bright at the Indian box office. It is outshining Bollywood releases like Badass Ravikumar and Sky Force to mint impressive earnings. On day 11, it added 0.75 crore (75 lakhs) more to the kitty. The re-release total now stands at 31.55 crores net.

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrre is now only 0.66 crores away from emerging as the highest-grossing re-release in India. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Tumbbad: 32.21 crores Sanam Teri Kasam: 31.55 crores (11 days) Ghilli: 22.14 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 22.04 crores Titanic: 14.76 crores

Enjoying massive profits!

Combining the original and re-release run, the total box office collection of Sanam Teri Kasam comes to 40.55 crores.

The 2016 romantic drama was made on an estimated budget of 18 crores. This means the producers are already enjoying massive returns of 22.55 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the calculation, Sanam Teri Kasam has raked in profits of 125.27% at the Indian box office. It is officially a hit! Harshvardhan Rane starrer is currently the seventh most profitable Bollywood film of 2016. It had previously surpassed Dear Zindagi (103%) and Baaghi (100%). The next target is Rustom (219%), which unfortunately will not be attainable.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja Box Office (Closing Collection): With Whopping 224% Profits & A Super-Hit Verdict, Vishal Starrer Wraps It Run!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News