The Ajith starrer action-thriller Vidaamuyarchi has turned out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. Despite starting off on a decent note, the film failed to establish a strong foothold at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 12th day.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12

According to the early estimates on Scanilk, on its 12th day, the Ajith starrer earned around 36 lakhs*. This was quite a sharp drop of 81% since the film had amassed 1.9 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 78.76 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Vidaamuyarchi now stands at 92.93 crores*. The movie has earned a steady 40 crores* when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 132.93 crores.* The movie is now inching towards 140 crores. However, given that the day-wise collections have slowed down drastically and are highly inconsistent, it is a little challenging to achieve this target.

But overall the Ajith starrer has emerged as a box office flop because it will most likely wrap up without even covering 50% of its budget. For the unversed, Vidaamuyarchi has been mounted at an ambitious budget of 185 crores. Given its current India net collection of 77.76 crores, it has only covered 42% of its budget. Thus, the film has turned out to be a disaster.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Vidaamuyarchi has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Apart from Ajith, it also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav in the lead roles. The music of the movie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

