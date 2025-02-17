The Venkatesh starrer Telugu action-comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam is witnessing a golden run at the box office. Even within 34 days of its release, the movie is maintaining a consistent pace at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 34th day.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 34

On its 34th day, the movie earned 67 lakhs. This was almost a jump of 52% since the film earned 44 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie is around 183.96 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Venkatesh starrer comes to 217.07 crores. The film has earned an impressive 35.4 crores when it comes to the overseas collections. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 252.47 crores.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is mounted at a scale of 50 crores. Given its current India net collection of 183.96 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 133.96 crores. The ROI percentage of the film stands at 267.92%.

The Venkatesh starrer is now inching close to 260 crores when it comes to the worldwide collection. Sankranthiki Vasthunam is also very close to attaining a returns of 300%. Even though the collections have slowed down a bit, it will be interesting to see whether it manages to achieve these milestones. But overall, the film has witnessed a phenomenal success story despite a tough competition from Tollywood biggies like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj.

About The Film

Released on January 14, 2025, the movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others in key roles. Sankranthiki Vasthunam is bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, and the music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Reportedly, the OTT streaming platform ZEE5 has bought its streaming rights, and it is expected to stream online from February 25.

