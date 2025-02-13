Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh, completed 30 glorious days in theatres yesterday. Yes, you read that right! The film has been in theatres for a month now and has already achieved more than expected. Right from the opening day, it started earning fantastic numbers, and yesterday, it unleashed another major milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 30 days!

Fantastic run at the worldwide box office

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Tollywood entertainer released alongside two major films, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj. The other two films opened strongly but lost their steam immediately. On the other side, this Venkatesh starrer enjoyed terrific numbers even after the Sankranti holidays. With positive word-of-mouth, it remained consistent at ticket windows.

As per the latest update, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has amassed a staggering 181.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 214.70 crores. Overseas, it has earned 35.30 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 250 crore gross after 30 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 181.95 crores

India gross- 214.70 crores

Overseas gross- 35.30 crores

Worldwide gross- 250 crores

Big winner for Venkatesh!

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has earned 250 crore gross in 30 days, becoming Venkatesh’s first film to touch the milestone of 250 crores. Reportedly, it is made on a moderate budget of 50 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 181.95 crores, thus yielding an impressive ROI (return on investment) of 131.95 crores. It equals 263.90% returns at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Released on January 14, 2025, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, and the music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Reportedly, ZEE5 has bought its streaming rights, and it is expected to stream online from February 25.

