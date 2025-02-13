Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja in key roles, has earned a decent total in the first 7 days. In terms of the overall picture, the film has amassed an underwhelming number so far but if we talk about achievements, it has done well. Yesterday, it comfortably gone past the lifetime collection of Vivegam to emerge as Thala Ajith’s fifth highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Decent run in India and overseas

Thala returned to the big screen after a gap of over two years, so expectations from his latest action thriller were high. Unfortunately, it seems that the film will settle for a much lower collection than expected. Yesterday, it earned an estimated 2.28 crores in India, pushing the total to 72.08 crore net at the Indian box office after 7 days. Including taxes, it equals 85.05 crore gross.

Overseas, Vidaamuyarchi has earned an estimated 40 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the total collection at the worldwide box office stands at 125.05 crore gross after 7 days. It’s a decent number in isolation, but considering the film’s scale and expectations, it looks underwhelming.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Vidaamuyarchi:

India net- 72.08

India gross- 85.05

Overseas gross- 40

Worldwide gross- 125.05

Vidaamuyarchi surpasses Vivegam at the worldwide box office!

With 125.05 crore gross in the kitty, Vidaamuyarchi has surpassed Vivegam’s lifetime collection (123.35 crore gross), becoming Ajith Kumar’s fifth highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Today, it will surpass Nerkonda Paarvai’s 126.59 crore gross to grab the fourth spot.

Take a look at Ajith Kumar’s top worldwide grossers (above 100 crore gross):

Viswasam – 205 crores

Thunivu – 200.57 crores

Valimai – 166.19 crores

Nerkonda Paarvai – 126.59 crores

Vidaamuyarchi – 125.05 crores

Vivegam – 123.35 crores

Vedalam – 119.50 crores

More about the film

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi was theatrically released on February 6. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

