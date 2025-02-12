Presidents’ Day in the US is one of the special days there, and it is celebrated on the third Monday of February. It has been the federal holiday honoring Founding Father George Washington. Hollywood movies benefit from the long weekend. As Captain America: Brave New World is set to release on this year’s Presidents Day weekend, let us look at the top five biggest opening weekends ever. Several Marvel movies, including Deadpool and Black Panther, were released in the theatres.

Presidents’ Day is officially George Washington’s Birthday, but it is often celebrated to honor all the presidents of the United States. Since 1879, it has been a federal holiday. It is an official state holiday in most states under various names.

Besides Black Panther and Deadpool, Fifty Shades of Grey and Sonic the Hedgehog were also released during this weekend but in several years. Black Panther was released in 2018, which was critically and commercially successful. The film won numerous accolades, including seven nominations at the Oscars. It was the first superhero film to receive a Best Picture Oscar nomination and the first MCU film to win an Academy Award.

Black Panther holds the record for the biggest opening weekend around the Presidents’ Day holiday. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected $242.15 million. Check out the top biggest weekend openings on Presidents’ Day.

5. Sonic the Hedgehog [2020] – $70.00 million

4. Fifty Shades of Grey [2015] – $93.01 million

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $120.39 million

2. Deadpool [2016] – $152.19 million

1. Black Panther [2018] – $242.15 million

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World has received positive reviews from critics. It is projected to earn between $80 million and $85 million during its 3-day opening in the US and $185 million to $200 million during its global opening.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Nosferatu Worldwide Box Office: Poised To End Its Theatrical Run As 2024’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Horror Flick

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News