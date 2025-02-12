Nosferatu bested successful horror flicks, including Smile 2 and Speak No Evil, at the worldwide box office. Read on for more. It has surpassed the horror flick Longlegs and is only behind A Quiet Place Day: Day One and Alien: Romulus. The digital release impacted the film’s box-office performance. However, the movie is ending its domestic run short of a major box office milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

The film by Robert Eggers performed really well at the theatres and stayed in the top five of the domestic box office chart. It is a notable feat because the film was facing several biggies and PG films while it is an R-rated movie. It clashed with A Complete Unknown and Babygirl as they all came out on the same day. However, this gothic horror romance performed better than the other two releases. The film, made on a reported budget of $50 million, secured Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. It won the Best Cinematography award at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Award.

According to Collider’s report, Nosferatu will end its theatrical run as the third highest-grossing horror movie of 2024, surpassing Nicolas Cage‘s Longlegs. The film collected $74.34 million in the US and $126.94 million at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Robert Eggers’ movie crossed the $175 million milestone globally.

It collected $95.39 million at the box office in North America. Unfortunately, the movie will not be able to achieve the $100 million mark. But its domestic haul is also a notable feat for the film.

Nosferatu has collected an impressive amount at the overseas box office. It raked in $80.4 million internationally. Allied to the $95.39 million domestic gross, the gothic horror’s worldwide total has reached $175.83 million. It is at #3 behind A Quiet Place Day One’s $261.9 million at #2 and Alien: Romulus’ $350.86 million at #1.

According to the Collider report, the movie is on the verge of entering the top 45 of the all-time chart. It is also around $1.5 million away from passing Downton Abbey and becoming Focus Features’ highest-grossing domestic hit, barring the collection of Coraline.

Nosferatu, starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp, was released in theatres on December 25, 2024. It is also available as PVOD on digital platforms.

