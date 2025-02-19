What a dreamy run Chhaava is enjoying at the box office! In its first week, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is set to unlock the 200 crore club. It scored a smashing Monday, and Tuesday got even better, surpassing expectations again. Scroll below for the day 5 update.

Beats Monday collections!

The official figures are out, and Chhaava has earned 25.75 crores on day 5. It has witnessed a growth of 7% compared to 24.10 crores earned on the first Monday. The occupancies improved during the evening and night shows as today marks a holiday in Maharashtra due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The 5-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 171.28 crores. Take a look at the daily breakdown below:

Day 1: 33.10 crores

Day 2: 39.30 crores

Day 3: 49.03 crores

Day 4: 24.10 crores

Day 5: 25.75 crores

Total: 171.28 crores

Due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Vicky Kaushal, and Rashmika Mandanna, the starrer, will enjoy another big boost today. The collections are expected to remain over the 25 crore mark, and if things get highly favorable, it could enter the 200 crore club!

Scores 10th highest first Tuesday of all time!

Chhaava has found its place among the top 10 highest first Tuesdays in Bollywood. It has surpassed biggies like Housefull 4 (24.04 crores) and Jawan (24 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 highest first Tuesday in Bollywood:

Gadar 2: 55.40 crores Tiger 3: 44.75 crores Animal: 37.82 crores Kick: 29 crores War: 28.90 crores Simmba: 28.19 crores Stree 2: 26.80 crores Krrish 3: 26.26 crores Chaava: 25.75 crores Housefull 4: 24.04 crores

Return on investment

The historical action film is reportedly made on a budget of 130 crores. In only 5 days, it is enjoying returns of a whopping 41.28 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI% comes to 31.75%.

Chhaava will officially become a hit once the profit percentage touches 100%. For that, the box office collections will have to reach 260 crores. This means it needs 88.72 crores more in the kitty.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Week 1 Prediction: Aims To Register 6th Highest 7-Day Collection, Beating Tiger 3’s 220.25 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News