Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has done a mind-blowing business so far. After an unexpected start, the film is in no mood to slow down a bit, and the run will continue for a longer time until it gets disturbed by Salman Khan’s Sikandar. So, some big records are already on the way. But before this long, glorious theatrical run, the magnum opus is just a couple of days away from registering one of the biggest opening weeks in the history of Bollywood. Keep reading for a detailed box office prediction report!

Fantastic opening weekend!

While the Laxman Utekar directorial was expected to open well, the actual collection left everyone stunned. The film is doing extraordinary business in Maharastra, followed by some southern regions. Even in other regions, the response is much better than expected. As a result, we have witnessed some crazy numbers so far.

The first weekend is crucial for any film to emerge as a blockbuster, and that’s where Chhaava won its first battle. It went on to garner a staggering 121.43 crores in three days, making it Bollywood’s ninth-highest three-day score.

Chhaava week 1 prediction

In the first four days, Chhaava earned 145.53 crores. Yesterday, the film showed a slight growth from Monday’s 24.10 crores, so expect a score of around 25 crores for day 5. Today, the film is expected to comfortably earn 30 crores at the Indian box office due to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday.

Again, tomorrow, a score of 20 crores is expected since the buzz is high on the ground. Overall, Chhaava aims for a monstrous 220.53 crore net collection at the Indian box office in the opening week.

6th highest opening week is on the cards!

While the actual collection might fluctuate slightly, Chhaava is expected to beat Tiger 3’s week 1 of 220.25 crores. With this, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is ready to score the sixth-highest 7-day collection for a Bollywood film at the Indian box office, which is like a dream run.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 opening weeks (7-day):

Jawan – 369.43 crores Animal – 338.63 crores Pathaan – 330.25 crores Gadar 2 – 284.63 crores Stree 2 – 289.60 crores Tiger 3 – 220.25 crores Sultan – 208.82 crores War – 208.05 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores Sanju – 202.51 crores

By the end of the opening week, Chhaava will eliminate Sanju from the list and place itself above Tiger 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

