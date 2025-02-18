Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is suffering due to the new releases. It failed to enter the top 10 highest-grossers of the 2024 list this weekend, but don’t worry; it is very close to achieving that mark. The film is just a few thousand away from accomplishing its target. Sonic 3 will surpass Venom: The Last Dance before this weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the third installment in the franchise based on Sega’s iconic video game franchise. The film continues Sonic’s adventures and introduces new characters and challenges. In this sequel, Sonic and his friends Tails and Knuckles confront a formidable new adversary: Shadow the Hedgehog. Shadow, a mysterious figure with powers rivaling Sonic’s, emerges with intentions threatening global security. As events unfold, the trio must navigate complex alliances and confront past secrets to protect their world.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Jeff Fowler’s film Sonic the Hedgehog collected only $855k on its ninth weekend, experiencing a harsh decline of -52.1% from the previous weekend. It lost 1,128 theatres last Friday and is playing across just 933 in the United States. The film is now trailing behind Mufasa: The Lion King, which started out in the leading spot.

Sonic 3 has hit the $234.7 million cume in the United States and is eyeing a $235 million-$237 million run in the US. Allied to the $243.8 million overseas cume, it has hit the $478.55 million mark worldwide. Sonic 3 is less than $1 million away from crossing the global haul of Venom: The Last Dance and becoming the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024.

For the unversed, Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance collected $478.88 million worldwide, including a $139.75 million domestic haul. Sonic 3 is expected to surpass the number today or tomorrow.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, starring Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves, was released on December 20 and is also available on digital platforms.

