Ne Zha 2 has slowed down a little at the Chinese box office but is still performing well. The film has been released in the US on Friday and surpassed the second highest-grossing animated feature, The Lion King’s global haul. Scroll below for the deets.

The Lion King is the remake of the 1994 film. It was released in 2019, and Jon Favreau directed it. The film received multiple accolades and is a blockbuster. It was the highest-grossing animation till Inside Out 2 took away the crown last year. The movie featured voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Florence Kasumba, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, The Lion King collected $543.63 million in its domestic run and a massive $1.1 billion overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $1.67 billion. The movie took a considerable amount of time to achieve this massive haul, but Ne Zha 2 has surpassed that in under a month, mostly due to collections from its home market, China.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the festivities are over in China. Hence, the Ne Zha sequel is experiencing a dip in daily collection. But it is still way ahead of what other movies see. The movie has registered the biggest 3rd Monday ever in a single market after grossing $26.5 million across 226K screenings. It has hit a $1.66 billion cume in China alone in just 20 days. The movie’s worldwide gross stands at $1.67 billion cume, besting The Lion King’s global haul to become the second highest-grossing animation of all time. It is also the 9th highest-grossing film ever.

Ne Zha 2 has collected $5 million in pre-sales for its third Tuesday, playing across over 221K screenings. Ne Zha 2 will soon surpass Inside Out 2’s $1.7 billion global run as the highest-grossing animation of all time worldwide, the third-highest-grossing movie post-COVID, and the eighth-highest-grossing film of all time globally.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Ne Zha 2 has earned $8.3 million so far. It was released in China on January 29.

