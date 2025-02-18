Captain America: Brave New World’s weekend actuals came in slightly lower than initially reported. However, even though the film’s first major milestone has not been taken away from it, Anthony Mackie impresses with his satisfactory performance as the new Cap. The film has a long way to go, but this milestone has undoubtedly lifted its makers’ spirits. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie opened to mixed reviews and might not be garnering the same attention as Deadpool and Wolverine, but if it keeps performing steadily, it might become a blockbuster. The film’s aerial actions are commendable and have been well-choreographed, which is a positive thing. Overall, the MCU movie looks good on the 3D screen. However, it, too, has its flaws.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World’s three-day opening weekend at the US box office was slightly lower. But the good thing is it is still over the industry’s projections after collecting an estimated $87.8 million, beating The First Avenger’s $65.1 million. It has registered the 4th biggest three-day opening ever for February, beating Fifty Shades of Grey’s $85.2 million. It is below Ant-Man 3’s $106.1 million, Deadpool’s $132.4 million, and Black Panther’s $202 million.

Captain America: Brave New World’s $87.8 million three-day opening weekend at the US box office breakdown:

Thursday Previews – $12 million

Pure Friday [$40 million Friday opening day including previews]- $28 million

Saturday – $27.5 million [-1.8% from pure Friday]

[-1.8% from pure Friday] Sunday – estimated $20.3 million [-26.2% from Saturday]

Captain America 4 collected $12.2 million on Monday, the Presidents’ Day holiday, taking the domestic cume to $100 million, thereby crossing its first major milestone in the US. The MCU flick opened to a $92.4 million international gross, bringing the total worldwide collection to $192.4 million.

Captain America: Brave New World was released on February 14.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

