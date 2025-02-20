Vidaamuyarchi has turned out to be a major setback for Ajith Kumar. Since the Kollywood superstar was returning to the big screen after a gap of over two years, expectations were very high from the film, but now, it won’t even score a century at the Indian box office. Still, it can enter Thala Ajith’s top five highest-grossing films in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 14 days!

Ajith Kumar’s lowest-grossing film in the post-COVID era

The Kollywood action thriller is reportedly the most expensive film in Ajith Kumar’s career among all his released films. So, naturally, expectations were very high. In reality, the biggie is struggling badly and will wrap up much below the 100 crore mark. In fact, it will end its theatrical run as Ajith’s lowest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

As per the latest collection update, Vidaamuyarchi has earned 80.38 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days. The film has come down to as low as 53 lakh in a day-wise collection. So, it won’t cover much distance from hereon and will wrap up below the 90 crore mark. With this, it will stay behind Thunivu (122.10 crores) and Valimai (106.10 crores) to be Thala’s lowest-grosser post-COVID.

Inches away from being Ajith Kumar’s 5th highest-grosser!

Nerkonda Paarvai is currently Ajith Kumar’s fifth highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, with a net collection of 86.10 crores. Vidaamuyarchi has already earned 80.38 crores, so it is just 5.72 crores away from Nerkonda Paarvai and needs 5.73 crores to grab the fifth spot.

Take a look at Ajith Kumar’s top 5 grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Viswasam- 136.45 crores

Thunivu- 122.10 crores

Valimai- 106.10 crores

Vedalam- 90 crores

Nerkonda Paarvai- 86.10 crores

More about Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and also features Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja in key roles. It was released theatrically on February 6, 2025. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Beats Sankranthiki Vasthunam To Become Highest-Grossing Indian Film In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News