Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has raked in sensational numbers even before completing a week in theatres. Ever since the film hit theatres, it has been enjoying fantastic collections, and yesterday, it comfortably crossed the 280 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Apart from that, it also created a history by surpassing Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 6 days!

Chhaava gears up for an all-time blockbuster tag!

The Laxman Utekar directorial has already emerged as Bollywood’s first successful affair in 2025 and is all set for a clean hit tag during the opening week itself. After earning well over 200 crores in the first week, the magnum opus won’t slow down anytime soon and aims for a massive collection at the Indian box office until Salman Khan’s Sikandar disrupts it.

In India, Chhaava has earned 203.68 crore net. Including taxes, it equals 240.34 crore gross, with 38.23 crore gross coming on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Wednesday) alone. Even in the overseas market, the film has amassed an impressive total of 46.47 crore gross approx. Combining it with the overseas gross collection, the worldwide box office collection stands at 286.81 crore gross after 6 days. With such a number in the first few days, the film is heading for an all-time blockbuster tag in the lifetime run.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 203.68 crores

India gross- 240.34 crores

Overseas gross- 46.47 crores

Worldwide gross- 286.81 crores

Chhaava beats Sankranthiki Vasthunam!

With 286.81 crore gross in the kitty already, Chhaava has surpassed the collection of Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (252.86 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office in 2025. Also, since the Venkatesh starrer is on the verge of ending its theatrical run, Vicky Kaushal’s film will continue its domination.

With today’s collection, the magnum opus will also become the first Indian film to enter the 300 crore club.

