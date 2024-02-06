Over the past three years, Wagle Ki Duniya has become a household favorite. The show’s commitment to shedding light on crucial social issues has resonated deeply with viewers nationwide. From spotlighting breast cancer awareness to addressing mental health concerns and bringing attention to everyday societal problems, Wagle Ki Duniya delivered narratives that prompt reflection and encourage meaningful discussions. As the show celebrates three years, we sit down with Sumeet Raghavan, one of the show’s central figures, to reminisce about the journey, camaraderie, and the essence of being a part of this cherished series.

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays Rajesh Wagle, says the journey of Wagle Ki Duniya has been nothing short of extraordinary. He expresses his gratitude for the love and acceptance the show has received from the viewers. “Wagle Ki Duniya is a show that every Indian across all age groups can relate to and enjoy, a rare feat for a TV show. I am immensely proud to be a part of our commitment to addressing social issues, and I hope the audience continues to shower our show with love as we continue telling stories that entertain and have an impact,” said Sumeet.

Sumeet Raghavan fondly recalls the inaugural day of shooting, a crisp January day in 2021. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the set buzzed with excitement and dedication. “I still remember the first day we shot, on the 7th of January 2021. It was a great feeling. Even though we were in the middle of a pandemic, we started shooting with all the necessary precautions—RT PCR tests, bio-bubbles, and here we are now,” said the actor.

The Strength of Teamwork

Amidst the ensemble cast, Sumeet acknowledges the unwavering support of his co-stars. From seasoned veterans like Anjan Srivastava to the vibrant energy of Bharti Achrekar and Pariva Pranati, each actor contributes to the show’s tapestry. “It’s all about teamwork,” Sumeet emphasizes. The camaraderie among the cast members infuses every scene with authenticity and charm, captivating audiences week after week.

“Well, I appreciate everyone, and it wouldn’t be fair to single out just one person, right? From Anjan ji to Bharti Mausi to Pariva to Deepa and Amit, it’s all about teamwork, not just one or two actors. Teamwork is crucial, and miracles happen because of that. When we do scenes together, we aim to bring out the best in the scene. We try to add something valuable and significant. There isn’t much known about my background,” said Sumeet.

A Glimpse into Personal Journey

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the screen, Sumeet Raghavan offers a glimpse into his personal life. With a career spanning 37 illustrious years, he shares anecdotes of familial bliss. “In my personal life, my wife is also an actor,” he reveals. Together, they nurture a creative household where their children, budding musicians, and aspiring cinematographers, flourish.

Empowering Aspirations

Aspiring artists often look up to seasoned performers like Sumeet Raghavan for inspiration. He underscores the importance of authenticity and altruism in a heartfelt message to fans and budding talents. “Honestly, there’s no specific message, just enjoy what you do. Be a valuable part of your profession, and give it your best. Also, take a moment to talk to others and your family. Speaking as Sumeet Raghavan, being a good person is crucial. Thinking about others and spreading happiness is our responsibility to society, making it a better place. That’s it,” the actor signed off.

As the interview draws close, the resonance of Sumeet Raghavan’s words lingers. While Wagle Ki Duniya celebrates its third anniversary, the reflections of the show’s creator serve as a touching reminder of the incredible ability of storytelling to transform individuals and communities. Each episode of the show has the power to captivate and enchant the audience, drawing them into the heartwarming and humorous world of the Wagle family.

