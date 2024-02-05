Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Abhishek Malhan, Munawar Faruqui & 12 Other Names

Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to return to television. Mostly, after every season of Bigg Boss, KKK replaces reality with some common contestants in both shows. For the new season, a new set of names from Bigg Boss is doing rounds.

According to the latest reports, the three finalists from Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui, have been approached for the new season of Rohit Shetty’s show. Earlier, Rohit even entered the Bigg Boss house in the finale week to select a contestant for his show.

More names that have been floating on the internet include Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt, Vivek Dahiya, Helly Shah, and others. Last year, Bigg Boss contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam had a great run on the stunt-based reality show.

First Confirmed Contestant

The first confirmed contestant on the show is Mannara Chopra. The actress, who ended as the second runner-up on the show, was trolled a lot after she called herself the winner in the female category the moment she stepped out of the house. Currently, she has a lot of offers in hand.

Munawar Faruqui & Abhishek Kumar Approached

After Mannara, Munawar and Abhishek have been approached for the show. Munawar was reportedly supposed to participate in the show in the last season as well, but he could not due to personal reasons.

Abhishek Kumar, on the other hand, has many offers on his plate. While he has been reportedly approached for Naagin 7, he also has an offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Abhishek Malhan & Manisha Rani In Consideration

Other names for the show were Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani. Bigg Boss OTT contestants who shared great chemistry in the show and are much-loved for their bond after the show as well have recently clarified their bond to be that of brother and sister.

According to a report in Filmibeat, “Colors channel has started the casting process for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. The team is busy chalking out the plan for the new season, and they have a few celebrities on their list. However, none of them have signed the dotted lines for KKK 14.”

More Rumored Names

Another rumored name for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 is Shoaib Ibrahim, who is currently enjoying fatherhood after his wife, Dipika Kakar, welcomed a cute bundle of joy. Even Bigg Boss OTT 2 actress Jiya Shankar is supposed to join the show.

