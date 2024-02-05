Bigg Boss 17 is over, but the buzz around its contestants is still on fire. Ankita Lokhande‘s husband, Vicky Jain, is making headlines for not supporting his mother’s comments against his wife during her time on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 17. K-pop singer Aoora is in the news for changing his Instagram bio, stating – “Bigg Boss 17 NRI Winner Category”.

Ayesha Khan unveiled the first look of her next project after Bigg Boss 17. Arun Mashettey, Tehelka (Sunny Arya), and Chintu’s (Samarth Jurel) videos went viral as the trio attended a Grand Fan Meet-up event in Hyderabad. However, by coincidence, the top three finalists of the show are creating a buzz online for the same reason. Read further to know what we are talking about.

Mannara Chopra-Abhishek Kumar’s music video

Elvish Yadav took to Instagram to share exclusive glimpses of Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar while the duo were seen shooting for a project. As per reports, Mannara and Abhishek were shooting in Chandigarh for a music video where they will be seen together. Take a look at the viral video of the two shooting:

Munawar Faruqui-Jacqueline Fernandez’s music video

The latest one from the BB 17’s Gupshup is standup comedian and winner of the season, Munawar Faruqui, who is likely to be seen opposite Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video soon. The gossip was revealed by ‘The Khabri.’ Here’s his tweet:

Fans were quick to join the dots, stating the rumor could be true as Jacqueline Fernandez had earlier taken to social media to appeal to her fans to vote for Munawar when he was inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Meanwhile, Munawar has also made headlines for taking a dig at Mannara Chopra, who mentioned on her Instagram bio that she is the winner of Bigg Boss 17 in the Female category. Mannara Chopra became the second runner-up on BB17. She changed her Instagram bio to ‘Bigg Boss 17 winner in the female category.’ However, she later removed it.

Stay tuned for quick updates on what the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are up to.

